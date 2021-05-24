Pollster Ron Faucheux: What happened to the political center?

There may be fewer middle-of-the-road politicians, but there are more middle-of-the-road voters, Ron Faucheux, pollster, former Louisiana state representative and author of Lunchtime Politics, said at Monday’s Press Club meeting.

Faucheux began the discussion by saying there is only one true centrist Democrat left in the U.S. Senate, referencing Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. Hard votes on either side of Congress are replacing the larger center that used to exist, Faucheux says. This polarization in Congress makes it hard to get anything passed.

There are two major reasons for this widening divide, Faucheux says: technology and money.

Technology means information moves faster than before. It’s now a 24/7 news continuum, Faucheux says, not a cycle. Most information the parties put on the internet is now about destroying the opposition, not finding compromise.

Technology also means campaigns have had to rethink everything about how they raise money.

“You don’t raise money for politics online by focusing on the common ground,” Faucheux says.

This means there’s hardly anyone left in the center to make deals in Congress.

While politicians in Congress are moving further from the center, Faucheux says, a poll by The Economist found that 28% of national voters consider themselves independent, as do 27% of Louisiana residents.

“People say independents can’t win because they don’t have any money, and they don’t have any arduous support, and generally speaking, they’re right, Faucheux says, “but that doesn’t mean that voters aren’t hungry for something in the political center.”

A lot of political analysts and advisers, Faucheux says, are forgetting the middle-dwelling voters. They focus more on the base of the party and voter turnout.

However, voters in the middle elected both Donald Trump and Joe Biden, he says.

The reason for this lies in something called cross pressuring, Faucheux says. Voters who did not like Trump’s personal approach may have liked his policies. In turn, voters who liked Biden’s personal approach may have not liked his policies.

In 2016, those independent voters swung for Trump. In 2020, they swung for Biden.