PSC race draws national spotlight courtesy of climate change

The election for a seat on Louisiana’s Public Service Commission has gained national attention as major utility companies and outside political action committees pour hundreds of thousands of dollars into the race.

Saturday’s runoff election pits Davante Lewis, a 30-year-old progressive policy advocate who wants to require utilities to reach net-zero emissions, against Lambert Boissiere III, 57, a New Orleans Democrat who has held the position for nearly 18 years and is backed by Entergy Corp.

“This race does have all the ingredients you would need for a minor race to become more important on a bigger stage,” LSU political scientist Joshua Darr says.

Environmentalists have increasingly focused on the commission, which regulates power companies and sets electric rates in the state. Even Hollywood is paying attention to the runoff between the two Democrats, with Avengers star Mark Ruffalo chiming in on social media with his support for Lewis.

The winner will serve a six-year term representing a district that stretches from Baton Rouge to New Orleans on the five-member commission, which has regulatory jurisdiction over public utilities providing electric, water, wastewater, natural gas and certain telecommunications services in Louisiana.

“The commission is super powerful in that they basically set electricity policy for the state,” says Brian Snyder, a climate policy and energy expert at LSU. “They really just control the prices, but through the prices they control everything.” Read the full story from the Associated Press.