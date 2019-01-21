Planning Commission to consider new airport hangars, apartments

The Planning Commission will consider plans for a new jet center—with three hangars for lease—at the Baton Rouge Metro Airport at Tuesday’s meeting.

Along with the three hangars, the Williams Jet Center will also have a taxiway connection and a fixed-base operation, or FBO, that provides fuel for private aircraft and passenger and crew amenities. The 20,000-square-foot center will be built off of Veterans Memorial Boulevard, near the Canada Street intersection.

The project is being developed by property owner Lanny Lewis, of LWL Builders. Lewis could not be reached by this afternoon’s deadline for more information.

If approved Tuesday, construction is expected to begin in March and be completed by December, according to plans submitted to city-parish planning staff.

Also being considered at Tuesday’s meeting:

Rezoning .18 acres at the corner of Perkins Road and Hyacinth Avenue to allow for restaurant use . It was previously reported that the property would be part of a new high-end shopping center and Half Shell Oyster House, which was expected to begin construction last fall. If approved, the rezoning will have to then get the OK from the Metro Council.

Plans for Harding Place Apartments , a new 192-unit apartment complex near the intersection of Plank Road and Harding Boulevard.

Rezoning residential lots for office use at the corner of Siegen Lane and Interstate 10. Residents of the nearby Audubon Terrace and Morning Glen neighborhoods have pushed against the rezoning , citing traffic concerns and a deed restriction limiting property use to residential only. If approved, the rezoning will go on to the Metro Council for consideration.

The Planning and Zoning Commission meets at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 222 St. Louis St. See the full agenda.