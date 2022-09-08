PAR supports push for new statewide voting system with a paper record 

After years of failed attempts to replace its aging voting machines, Louisiana is planning a wholesale redesign of the system used to cast ballots in the first significant change to its voting equipment in decades.

The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana supports efforts to modernize the state’s voting system, the organization states in a new public commentary.

The paper record required will give voters an opportunity to verify their choices and elections officials the ability to confirm that votes were tallied accurately, PAR officials write in the commentary.

But speed bumps should be expected with such a sweeping change. Selecting the new system and educating election workers and voters about how to use it should be done with careful thought, extensive outreach and significant training.

Lawmakers should commit to full financing of any extra measures needed to ensure safety and security of the vote are paramount. And the selection process shouldn’t indulge unproven claims of widespread fraud in other states. Read the full commentary.