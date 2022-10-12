PAR report: State’s rainy day account growing  

Louisiana is rebuilding its state savings account for tough times, after repeatedly taking out money to patch budget gaps during years of financial difficulties for the state, according to a new snapshot report from the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana.

At its height in the 2008-09 financial year, the Budget Stabilization Fund held nearly $854 million. Governors and lawmakers, however, repeatedly tapped the account—more commonly known as the state’s “rainy day” fund—until it fell to about $287 million by the 2016-17 budget year. Recent deposits have boosted the account to more than $722 million, and more deposits are expected.

Louisiana’s rainy day fund was created in the 1998-99 fiscal year with an initial balance of $23.5 million. To build the account, lawmakers must deposit at least $25 million into the fund every year or 25% of any recognized state surplus, whichever is greater.

According to the Pew Research Center, Louisiana was one of 14 states that withdrew money from its rainy day fund in the 2020-21 fiscal year, because of financial problems expected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state Legislature appropriated $90 million from the Budget Stabilization Fund. By the next budget year, Louisiana replaced that withdrawal and raised the fund total to more than $721 million.

Pew calculated the number of days each state could run government operations using rainy day funds alone. In comparison to the rest of the country, Louisiana ranks 38th in the number of days it could solely run on the account, with an estimated 20.2 days.

This is not a complete picture, however, since Pew’s data looked at the amount of money in the fund for the 2020-21 fiscal year. Louisiana has since deposited more cash into the account, with a $722 million fund balance as of October 2022. That would give Louisiana 26.8 days of state government operations, using Pew’s metrics. See the full snapshot from PAR.