PAR: Louisiana appeals courts refusing to cooperate with Legislature’s workload study

Four of Louisiana’s five courts of appeal—though not the one based in Baton Rouge—are refusing to participate in a study the Legislature launched to determine the workload of the state’s judges, the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana says.

PAR is urging the judges to reconsider, saying the study is meant to ensure tax dollars are appropriately spent and different judges aren’t saddled with higher caseloads than their peers.

“The study would provide transparency, serve taxpayers’ interests and help ensure the judicial branch is properly structured to conduct its critical business,” PAR argues in a new commentary.

The Legislature appropriated $300,000 for the effort, so the judiciary didn’t have to pay for it out of its $198 million budget. The chief judges of the Second Circuit, Third Circuit, Fourth Circuit and Fifth Circuit courts of appeal all balked at doing the time sheets proposed to be used over eight weeks for their judges to record how they spend their days, PAR says.

The leaders of the objecting courts of appeal raised worries about data confidentiality and study methodology and complained about the contractor hired to lead the study effort, the Virginia-based National Center for State Courts. They offered an alternative approach that appeared less useful to the workload study, PAR says, adding that court leaders didn’t show up to the legislative task force’s last meeting to discuss their concerns.

Louisiana’s First Circuit Court of Appeal—the Baton Rouge-based court known to have the heaviest load of appellate court filings—has agreed to join the study, PAR notes. Chief Judge John Michael Guidry told the task force that 10 of the First Circuit’s 12 judges are prepared to do the temporary time sheets. Read more here.