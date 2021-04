We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

The Broome administration is asking the Metro Council to approve a resolution at its meeting later today “strongly opposing” a bill to eliminate the state’s inventory tax—unless any such measure would supplement the revenue loss for all parish taxing jurisdictions.