JR Ball: LSU initiative should tackle poverty

LSU is out to solve the state’s problems.

For reasons we’ll get into later, those running our flagship university—as part of its Strategic Plan 2025—have decided LSU has a responsibility to address the problems that so often make our state 49th or 50th (depending on Mississippi’s fate) in national rankings that matter.

It will do so by launching the Center for Collaborative Knowledge, which basically is an incubator where students and faculty across LSU’s campus will come together to research challenges, ponder solutions and find the money to execute whatever these smart folks come up with. Aiding in this cause, LSU has created a 15-member faculty advisory board, with expertise ranging from coastal studies, geography and engineering to Christian studies, chemistry and architecture. In short, a really diverse group.

The center, declares LSU Provost Rick Koubek, “embodies the spirit of LSU’s strategic plan by helping to solve Louisiana’s most pressing challenges and developing future leaders for our state.”

This is a good thing and the initiative kicks off April 12-13 when the collaborative knowledge folks hold a conference focusing on sustainable cities and communities. Through a wide range of speakers, the event will explore the challenges of life in modern cities and focus on opportunities for future growth and sustainability.

That all sounds fabulous. It really does. That said, I’d like to make a suggestion: If LSU is really serious about tackling what ails this state then its focus should be clear—poverty.

Name a problem facing Louisiana and I’ll bet you can trace it back to poverty in fewer steps then it takes to play the Kevin Bacon game.

Pretty much every malady dragging this state down can trace its roots to poverty.

Substandard education … poverty. Escalating crime and the world’s highest incarceration rate … poverty. Shocking numbers suffering from poor physical and mental health … poverty. Far too many infants dying … poverty. A poorly trained workforce … poverty.

Hell, the fact our taxes keep rising with so little seen in return is directly related to poverty. Why? Because so many of our tax dollars go to programs that may mitigate the problem, but actually do little—if anything—to solve this state’s greatest embarrassment.

Right now, one-in-five residents—20.2%—of this state are living in poverty, according to the Census Bureau. The horrifying figures aren’t much different here in East Baton Rouge Parish, where the rate is 19.9%. More dreadful—if that’s possible—is what’s happening inside the Baton Rouge city limits, where statistically one out of every four people you meet (26.1%) is living in poverty.

Poverty is a problem worth solving.

Why shouldn’t LSU make its mission to do whatever it can to erase this scourge?

Get the best minds at LSU together to develop innovative ways to educate students who need it the most. Have its award-winning landscape architects tackle urban hardscapes. Those involved with agriculture and farming can create inner city gardens and explore other methods to economically get those in poverty access to healthy foods. The business school and Institute for Entrepreneurship focuses on helping those with great ideas develop them into startup businesses, including getting them access to capital. Those in the social sciences can explore why families are collapsing, leaving far too many in single-parent homes—and most importantly seek solutions to reversing this troubling and destructive trend. People from the School of Music routinely tell me they have innovative ways to incorporate music into the learning of math and other academic courses. Engineering and construction would focus on developing affordable, yet quality housing options. And, of course, the public policy folks should do whatever it takes to eliminate institutional racism.

The list goes on and on, but you get the picture. And, frankly, greater minds than mine have far better ways in which a dedicated LSU could pursue this challenge with the same zeal in which its football team chases national championships.

Can LSU solve a problem that’s been unsolvable since man first began walking the earth?

I don’t know, but can you imagine how fantastic—and lucrative—it would be if this all-in assault cut those rates in half?

LSU lives in an economic world where the state is no longer doling out serious general fund dollars, forcing the university to jack tuition and seek new pools of cash—like increased fund raising, research licensing, technology transfer and public-private partnerships.

Imagine how much money LSU might generate—and world-class faculty it would attract—if Louisiana’s flagship institution became the leader in the fight against urban poverty.

More importantly, think about how much better Louisiana would be as a state.