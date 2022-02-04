State’s congressional members post campaign finance reports

Louisiana’s congressional incumbents have posted their latest campaign finance reports in preparation for next fall’s election even as they wait to see what their new district boundaries will be, USA Today Network reports.

Louisiana’s U.S. House members are on the edge of their seats as the Legislature debates new congressional maps for the state’s six representatives with qualifying less than six months away and the election nine months away.

“Everybody on Capitol Hill is facing the same experience,” Rep. Mike Johnson, R-Benton, says. “There’s always uncertainties on where the lines will be drawn.”

Louisiana kept its six seats after the 2020 census, but similar dangers for an incumbent could still lurk if the Legislature, for instance, adjusts the map to add a second majority-minority district as many are advocating or a court challenge radically changes current district lines.

But the incumbents can’t afford to wait for the final version of the map to build campaign war chests to either defend their current boundaries or invest in new ones.

