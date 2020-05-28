Louisiana Senate president, House speaker launch organization to shape message 

Louisiana Senate President Page Cortez and Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder are together launching a legislative leadership organization geared toward communicating critical legislative information to the general public, the lawmakers announced today.

The 501(c)(4) organization—Leading Louisiana—bills itself as “an unprecedented union” between leadership in the Louisiana State Senate and House of Representatives, created during a time of economic uncertainty triggered by pandemic shutdowns.

Cortez and Schexnayder will be the sole officers of the organization, while conservative political consultant Lionel Rainey III will serve as executive director.

“These are unprecedented times in our state and far too often the public is given inaccurate information regarding the legislative process and the work that’s being done by their elected leaders,” Cortez says in a prepared statement. “We are working every day to restart the Louisiana economy, and we believe that the voters of this state deserve to hear exactly what we’re doing, directly from us, unfiltered.”

Given the exposure Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards has had throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and the legislative battles that lie ahead in the remaining days of the regular session and an upcoming special session, Council for a Better Louisiana Executive Director Barry Erwin says it’s not surprising the Republican leadership of the Legislature wants to get its message heard, too.

“The governor has press conferences three times a week, and is the focus of everything,” Erwin says. “This is a vehicle for them to communicate an alternate message so if the governor says something they have a way to get their message out—like Trump does with Twitter.”

In another prepared statement, Schexnayder says the organization aims to ensure businesses and families suffering from the economic and health impacts of COVID-19 know “exactly what [they] are doing to get them back on their feet and that we will never turn our back on them.”

Leading Louisiana has launched a website as well as social media pages on Facebook, Twitter and Vimeo.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Barry Erwin’s name. Daily Report regrets the error.