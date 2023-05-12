Louisiana Secretary of State says GOP’s election integrity effort is unnecessary 

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, Louisiana’s chief elections officer and a Republican, says the Republican National Committee’s plan to join the Louisiana GOP in what they are calling a “massive election integrity operation” is unnecessary and disingenuous.

As USA Today Network reports, the Louisiana GOP last week announced its partnership with the RNC in a press release in which the state Republican Party accused Gov. John Bel Edwards and other Democrats of attacking and undermining the state’s election system.

The press release didn’t address specific problems party leaders believe are threatening Louisiana’s elections or specify what actions party leaders plan to take to improve elections.

A written statement from Ardoin’s spokesman John Tobler dismissed the group’s concerns and questioned why party leaders would exclude the state’s chief elections officer from its discussions. Read the full story.