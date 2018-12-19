Louisiana population dropped by 10k last year

Louisiana had some of the steepest population losses in the nation last year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s national and state population estimates released this morning.

Louisiana saw the fourth-highest losses out of eight other states and Puerto Rico with losses in population. Other states with shrinking populations were New York, Illinois, West Virginia, Hawaii, Mississippi, Alaska, Connecticut and Wyoming.

“Many states have seen fewer births and more deaths in recent years,” says Sandra Johnson, a demographer/statistician in the Population Division of the Census Bureau. “If those states are not gaining from either domestic or international migration they will experience either low population growth or outright decline.”

Nationally, more people are being born than dying. The natural increase, which measures births over deaths, was just over 1 million last year, reflecting 3,855,500 births and 2,814,013 deaths. However, fewer births in recent years and the number of deaths increasing, the rate of increase has declined steadily over the past decade.

Overall, U.S. population grew by 0.6%, with Nevada and Idaho as the nation’s fastest-growing states between July 1, 2017, and July 1, 2018. Both states’ populations increased by about 2.1% last year.

