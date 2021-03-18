Louisiana lawmakers will debate how to spend federal dollars during session

With billions in federal stimulus dollars headed to Louisiana, deciding how much money to spend and how to spend it during this year’s two-month fiscal legislative session will be more complex than usual, members of the State Bond Commission said today.

State government will be getting more than $3 billion and local governments, collectively, will get about $2 billion as part of the American Rescue Plan.

“We need to look at those dollars as a first means of providing financing for projects so that we don’t have to bond things, so that we don’t have to tap into the general fund for things,” Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne says.

As The Center Square reports, the Bond Commission includes representatives of the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of state, along with legislative leaders. The state treasurer chairs the commission.

Dardenne, who is Gov. John Bel Edwards’ lead budget official, says the administration is creating a matrix laying out available sources of funding, who will get the money, what are the limitations on how the money can be spent and the time frame during which the money must be spent. The federal government has not issued the official guidance, he says.

State officials, however, do know there will be fewer restrictions than were in place in last year’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The administration would like to use at least some of the state’s money to replenish the fund that pays for unemployment benefits and to improve sewer, water and broadband infrastructure.

State Treasurer John Schroder says he hopes some of the money will be used to chip away at some of the state’s $7.5 billion in debt.

State Sen. Bret Allain, who chairs his chamber’s Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee, says state government won’t be able to tell local leaders how to spend their share of the money. But for local projects requesting state funding, the Legislature might allow locals to move their projects up on the list of priorities by committing to a larger match using their stimulus dollars, Allain says. Read the full story.