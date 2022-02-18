Louisiana lawmakers reflect on 2022 redistricting session

Louisiana lawmakers reflected on their actions over the past two weeks as the Legislature’s redistricting session is expected to end today with its Republican majority having defeated attempts at shifting political boundaries to create greater minority representation in Congress, the Legislature, on the state school board and on the Louisiana Supreme Court.

The maps drawn could shape Louisiana’s political future over the next decade, and lawmakers were evaluating the potential repercussions as the session draws to a close. Civil rights groups and voter advocates are likely to challenge the new districts in court, while the U.S. Supreme Court justices look increasingly askance at the Voting Rights Act that compels fair political boundaries.

