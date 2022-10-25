LSU maintenance funding decision delayed by lawmakers

The Louisiana Legislature’s joint budget committee Friday delayed the approval of additional funding for an LSU maintenance project at its flagship campus.

LSU is seeking money to replace the “uninterrupted power supply system” at a building that provides computing infrastructure to the university’s entire Baton Rouge campus. LSU wants lawmakers to tap into a state account for deferred state building maintenance to help complete the $2.25 million project.

Legislators are reluctant to give LSU additional money because school officials told lawmakers in 2021 the university would use its own funding—mostly collected from tuition and student fees—to cover the costs.

Lawmakers worry that giving LSU its requested money could encourage other universities to ask the state to provide more funding for their own projects.

“Everybody has legitimate deferred maintenance projects. Everybody competes for those dollars,” says Sen. Bodi White, R-Central.

Tony Lombardo, who oversees LSU’s facilities, says the university would be able to complete this “high priority” project more quickly if the lawmakers provided the funding. Otherwise, LSU will have to find a way to cobble together internal money to finish it, he says.

The school has already spent $160,800 of its own money for a design of the new power supply system. They had hoped legislators would agree to provide funding for the rest of the project.

LSU spends about $10.2 million on deferred maintenance projects from tuition, student fees and other self-generated funds annually, but Lombardo says they like to use that money on projects in buildings where students spend time.

Students don’t use the building where the new power system would be housed.

This story was first published by Louisiana Illuminator.