Louisiana lawmakers consider veto override session

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ rejection of legislation banning transgender athletes from participating on school sports teams is spurring talk that Republican lawmakers may try to hold Louisiana’s first veto session under the decades-old constitution.

Republican House Speaker Clay Schexnayder announced Tuesday night that he wants such a mid-July session, giving the possibility of the historic gathering some momentum. But GOP Senate President Page Cortez hasn’t taken a public position, which could put the chances in doubt.

It only takes a majority written vote of lawmakers in either the House or Senate to scrap a veto session in Louisiana. Plus, it’s unclear if lawmakers could hold the bipartisan coalition of votes together that would be needed to overturn the Democratic governor’s spurning of the transgender sports ban bill if the veto session were held.

Edwards announced Tuesday that he struck down Franklinton Republican Sen. Beth Mizell’s bill prohibiting transgender athletes from competing on school sports teams of their identified gender, a measure that has been passed in several conservative states.

“Discrimination is not a Louisiana value, and this bill was a solution in search of a problem that simply does not exist in Louisiana,” Edwards said in his veto announcement.

Mizell and bill supporters said they were trying to protect female athletes from unfair competition. Hours after the governor’s veto announcement, Schexnayder released a statement saying he was “in favor of overriding the governor’s veto of the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act.”

Other Republicans are pushing for a veto session because Edwards is expected to reject a bill that would allow people 21 and older to carry a concealed handgun without a permit.

But Senate leaders haven’t said where they stand on the idea. Cortez didn’t respond Wednesday to a call from The Associated Press about the possibility of a veto session. Schexnayder noted that holding such a session “requires the majority of members of the House and Senate to be in agreement.”

Lawmakers have never held a veto session since the current Louisiana Constitution was adopted in 1974—despite repeated talk over the years about the possibility of doing so as governors have irritated them with rejected budget items, tax proposals and other favored legislation. Read the full story from The Associated Press.