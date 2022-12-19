Louisiana lawmakers award $357M in sewer and water projects

Louisiana lawmakers approved $356.7 million for 87 sewer and water upgrades around the state during their Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget meeting last week.

Some of the most expensive projects include fixes to the Calcasieu Parish water system ($15 million), the St. Tammany Parish water ($14.1 million) and sewer ($13.9 million) systems, and Shongaloo water system in Webster Parish ($10.4 million).

The projects were selected based on a scoring system that took into account the severity of the need and durability of the proposed fix. Water and sewer systems could also boost their chances of getting money if they found additional funding for the work or offered to combine their project with others.

The spending comes on top of the $300 million already allocated to sewer and water fixes in the prior budget cycle. Gov. John Bel Edwards and lawmakers decided to devote $750 million in federal pandemic relief funding to water and sewer programs that are struggling across the state.

However, the money is not enough to address Louisiana’s widespread needs. House Appropriations Committee Chair Jerome Zeringue, R-Houma, said last week that state demand for water and sewer projects totals $4 billion, and many systems that applied for funding didn’t receive any financial support. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.