Louisiana House snubs back-to-work bonus, unemployment hike 

House lawmakers Thursday rejected a modest increase in Louisiana’s jobless benefits and a return-to-work incentive payment aimed at driving people to exit unemployment and go back to work.

Only 44 legislators voted for the bill by Rep. Rodney Lyons, D-Harvey, while 54 House members voted against it.

Lyons initially proposed to raise the state’s maximum weekly unemployment benefits—which are currently set at $247—by $28. That was a deal struck by some business and labor associations to raise benefits that are the second-lowest in the nation.

But Republicans on the House labor committee also added a provision by Rep. Mike Echols, R-Monroe, into the bill that would have given Louisiana residents receiving unemployment a lump sum payment of $500 or $1,000 to go back to work, if they gave up their right to claim jobless benefits for six months.

Some opponents objected to raising unemployment benefits. Others objected to giving a bonus payment to jobless people who are required to search for work in order to receive unemployment.