Louisiana group urges ‘fair’ redistricting process, wants lawmakers to sign pledge

A group of Louisiana voting rights advocates are urging lawmakers to commit to four principles organizers say will help ensure a “fair” redistricting process, The Center Square reports.

After the federal government’s once-a-decade population census, states create new political boundaries that reflect the results. Fair Districts Louisiana is asking residents and elected officials to sign a pledge committed to a redistricting process that is transparent and nonpartisan, leading to districts that preserve communities and give each voter “equal representative power.”

“When we approve new district lines this year, every Louisianan should end up with equal representative power, something that we can only achieve with fair districts,” state Rep. Ted James, D-Baton Rouge, says in a prepared statement. “Right now, too many voices have been effectively silenced as a result of gerrymandering. As legislators, we have to bring our best selves to the table this year and demonstrate integrity as state leaders.”

James and state Rep. Tanner Magee, R-Houma, are the first lawmakers to sign the pledge, Fair Districts Louisiana says.

"I support a fair redistricting process that elevates common sense principles over plainly partisan special interests," Magee says in the prepared statement. "Transparency should be central as we as legislators work through the complex process, and I will support efforts to help my constituents and all voters know and understand what's happening at each stage."