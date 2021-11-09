Louisiana GOP leadership feuding over intraparty elections

A simmering within the Republican Party of Louisiana leadership boiled over today when party Secretary Mike Bayham accused Chairman Louis Gurvich of trying to manipulate the next intraparty election to remain in power.

According to The News Star, Bayham, a political consultant from Chalmette, says Gurvich has been calling members of the GOP State Central Committee asking for their support before he sets a date for the election.

Party leaders are elected by more than 200 committee members. Bayham sent an email to more than 100 committee members Tuesday morning criticizing Gurvich. He also posted on Facebook.

“Officers should not be politicking for re-election before we even know when the election is,” Bayham wrote in his email.

Gurvich says he is reserving comment on the situation until he has fully read through the email. Gurvich and Bayham are both members of the Louisiana GOP executive committee. Read the full story.