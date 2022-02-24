Louisiana congressional delegation reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine 

Louisiana’s congressional delegation reacted today to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with condemnation of President Vladimir Putin, but two House GOP House leaders also blistered U.S. President Joe Biden for his leadership, according to USA Today Network.

Following are statements from members of Louisiana’s delegation:

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy: “Russia has just become a pariah nation. Everything short of involving U.S. forces should be done to punish this action. This should be unrelenting.”

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy.: “Putin is invading and waging war on a sovereign nation and its people. There’s no room for weakness in response. President Biden should impose swift, comprehensive, crippling sanctions on Russia. The only path to peace is through unwavering strength.”

