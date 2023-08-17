Louisiana agriculture and insurance commissioners elected without opposition 

Baton Rouge Republican Tim Temple will regulate the Louisiana insurance as its next commissioner with the state mired in an insurance crisis, while Republican Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain will serve a fifth term in office as Democrats conceded both statewide seats, USA Today Network reports.

Temple, who gained his wealth as an executive in the insurance industry, was elected after his only opponent, Democrat Rich Weaver, withdrew from the race Wednesday. No candidate filed to run against Strain last week during qualifying for the Oct. 14 primary election.

Temple will replace longtime Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon, who didn’t seek reelection.

Louisiana’s insurance crisis has escalated on all fronts following a series of five hurricanes in 2020-2021 and recent auto insurance rate hikes, including a 17% increase approved this month for State Farm, which insures about 1 million customers here.

Strain, meanwhile, has had a hold on his office since unseating former Agriculture Commissioner Bob Odom in 2007.

Louisiana has had just two elected agriculture commissioners in past 43 years with back-to-back lengthy reigns from Odom and Strain. Read the full story.