Legislative audit finds questionable spending at GOHSEP, other state agencies

The Louisiana Legislative Auditor has raised questions about almost $31 million in spending and financial management by state entities during the first quarter of the fiscal year that began July 1.

As The Center Square reports, the auditor’s office is required by law to report any findings of inefficiency, mismanagement or fraud worth at least $150,000 to the Legislature’s joint budget committee.

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness’ public assistance program was responsible for the bulk of that spending, about $24 million. That total includes $15 million in expense reimbursements not supported by proper documentation, almost $2.9 million in completed work that was not within the scope of an approved project, more than $3.4 million in contracts and purchases that did not comply with applicable federal and state rules, and reimbursing more than $2.4 million in work that did not comply with federal regulations.

The LLA says it reviewed 1,596 expense reimbursements GOHSEP submitted from Jan. 1 through June 30 totaling more than $225.2 million.

GOHSEP concurred with LLA's assessment of the questionable spending, while noting that processes are in place to resolve those issues.