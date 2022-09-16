‘LaPolitics’: Walking for governor, because no one is running

Attorney General Jeff Landry’s annual alligator hunt, a fundraiser that was held last week in Acadiana, always causes a stir on social media.

Donald Trump Jr. typically gets some attention, basically for just showing up. One year, Congressman Clay Higgins of Lafayette also caused a minor stir by jamming a knife through the head of an already-dead gator for a photo-op.

So what happened last week? Well, there was a bunch of noise on Twitter, and eventually in mainstream media coverage, about hats and shirts that surfaced at the fundraiser to promote Landry’s possible gubernatorial run in 2023.

But did the availability of “Landry for governor” swag equate to an actual announcement? Reporters want to know, but Team Landry is staying quiet. “No comment,” a campaign spokesperson said.

Trump Jr., however, had plenty of comments to offer during last week’s fundraiser. During a speech at a VIP event, Trump told those in attendance that Landry would make a fine governor and the attorney general had the family’s support.

“When (the attorney general) spoke after that, he didn’t directly say anything about running for governor,” said one attendee who requested anonymity. “But by then, he really didn’t have to.”

Treasurer John Schroder, of course, also made a soft announcement to donors earlier this year, but hasn’t yet made it official. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser keeps saying his final decision will probably come in January.

Two more recalls: If the recall petition against New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell wasn’t enough for you, two more were filled last week, including one that was immediately invalidated because the name of the targeted elected official was misspelled. Tallulah Mayor Charles Michael Finlayson was the target of that filing, which was returned to recall committee chair Otis Hall because “the name of the official being recalled was misspelled.” Another petition to recall Monroe Council member Kema Dawson was also filed with the state last week.

Staffed up: Gov. John Bel Edwards’ communications team has some new faces, and some familiar ones with new titles, including Eric Holl, deputy chief of staff for communications; Shauna Sanford, assistant deputy chief of staff for communications; Lauren Leist, communications director; Tyler Walker, digital director; and Hannah Kleinpeter, press secretary.

Hired: Marking the beginning of a new era in federal underwriting for local governments, Leslie Durham of the Delta Regional Authority has been hired as the first executive director of the Louisiana Infrastructure Technical Assistance Corporation. The new organization was jointly created by the Louisiana Municipal Association and the Louisiana Police Jury Association. The LITAC is charged with helping local governments secure funding for important infrastructure projects.

Appointed: Gov. John Bel Edwards has appointed lobbyist and East Baton Rouge School Board President David Tatman to the Louisiana Educational Television Authority.

They said it: “I love them, man. They ain’t got no shame.” –President Joe Biden, on the lawmakers who voted against his infrastructure bill and are now taking credit for bridges and other construction, on CNN.

