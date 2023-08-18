‘LaPolitics’: Transition time for Insurance Department

Businessman Tim Temple became the insurance commissioner-elect this week after his lone opponent withdrew from the race rather than face a legal challenge over taxes and residency. Temple will now immediately go to work on his transition team, which may be asked to draft a proposal for a special session next year.

In a recent interview with LaPoliticsWeekly, Temple had said that if elected, he would appeal to the governor-elect and the new Legislature to call a special session in January to tackle a handful of weighty insurance issues.

“Even if we don’t have another hurricane this year, the entire marketplace—whether it’s auto, homeowners or commercial trucking—will be worse in January than it is today,” Temple says. “We’re going to be in crisis mode and you can already see it coming.”

Temple says the agenda for such a special session would be drafted during his transition, but there would be two common themes: “affordability and availability.”

“I think we really blew it with the special session we had earlier this year,” Temple adds. “As far as I know, that was the first time in modern history a special session was called to deal exclusively with insurance issues and nothing else. All we did was dust off a 15-year old plan and decide to do it again. We didn’t address any of the root problems.”

A DeRidder native who runs Temptan, a family-owned business, Temple says he would also act on day one as commissioner to remove some administrative rules that are holding the industry back.

“In other states insurance companies aren’t prohibited from free market movement,” Temple says. “They can ask for rate changes if they’re justified and actuarially sound and not discriminatory. The current commissioner here only allows that every 12 months. That desk rule makes us unattractive as a state.”

But again, Temple’s early agenda would rely heavily on the above-mentioned transition team.

“The type of people I would want to be a part of that team are folks who are looking to be bold and transformative,” he said in June. “I think that’s what it’s going to take. I really feel if I’m elected that Louisiana could have an insurance renaissance.”

