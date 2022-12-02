‘LaPolitics’: Three tax questions for the Ways and Means vice chair

LaPolitics: With reelection for state lawmakers scheduled for next fall and a tax session standing in between now and then, is there an appetite among members of the Legislature to address the expiration of the temporary 0.45% state sales tax rate early? If so, what are some of the different forms that legislation might take?

Ways and Means Vice Chair Beau Beaullieu, R-New Iberia: It’s interesting that you use the word appetite. Lawmakers are hungry to take action on either the .45% or the personal income tax. Last year we saw that the fiscal note on a .10% reduction of the temporary .45% sales tax was approximately the same dollar amount as a reduction of .25% in the personal income tax. Using that math, we could reduce the personal income tax by a full 1% or remove the .45% and the fiscal impact would be the same. Not sure we can do both, but how awesome would it be to accomplish just that! Although there is plenty of appetite, it will be curious to see if we are willing to stomach the rate reductions, with the unknown drop-off in revenue that is expected when all of this federal money, circulating in the economy, dries up in the next year or so.

LaPolitics: Income taxes are a hot topic right now as well. What are some of the proposed changes we might see next year, and which have the best shot for passage?

Beaullieu: We are all very well aware that those states that have gotten rid of their income tax are top economic performers. To pull from the previous question, there is a large appetite to get rid of Louisiana’s personal income tax. How it is done is the big question. Are you able to cut expenses, to that large of an extent, in the general fund? Do you get rid of exemptions and credits to make it happen? Good luck trying to get rid of the homestead exemption or move to a state property tax. Although it would be great to see it done in a single swoop, it’s more likely that we see a steady reduction of the income tax over a period of years. Legislation that eats the alligator one bite at a time has the best shot of passing.

LaPolitics: So we know sales taxes and income taxes will be debated during the 2023 regular session. Are there are any sleeper issues that observers will be surprised to see introduced next year?

Beaullieu: (Laughing) I’ve only been in Baton Rouge for three years, but I can tell you the one thing that I’ve learned is that there aren’t many sleeper issues out there. Word travels fast in that Capitol!. With legislative elections coming in the fall, those who have been around the Capitol for a while tell me nothing will get done. But don’t be too confident that will be the case this year. From the discussions that I am having with colleagues, you might see efforts to swing for the fences on the budget and revenue side of things. My freshman cohorts are a pretty daring bunch and I don’t think they will shy away from audacious goals. Not a sleeper, but don’t be surprised if the centralization of the state’s sales tax comes up again. More and more people are realizing how much we fall short in this area when compared to the rest of the nation. The question is how do we produce a meaningful change and have the proper checks and balances for locals and the Legislature.

They said it: “We’re doing something wrong.” –State Rep. Barry Ivey, R-Central, noting no other state has rewritten its constitution more than Louisiana, in Louisiana Illuminator.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.