‘LaPolitics’: State Police reforms on deck for regular session

Today marks one week since the Associated Press dropped a bombshell report about Gov. John Bel Edwards that questioned what he knew about the 2019 death of Ronald Greene and the involvement of State Police. Edwards met with members of the Black Caucus earlier this week, and then with the news media, to deny any wrongdoing. Reading the political landscape, some Democrats seem prepared to stand by Edwards moving forward, especially as Republicans in the Legislature continue to show interest in investigating the situation in some shape or fashion. Other lawmakers, however, are keeping the focus on State Police. During an interview this week on The Jim Engster Show, Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, said a new state agency should be created to investigate the State Police on a regular basis. The legislation to create such an agency would need to be written prior to the regular session lawmakers will convene on March 14. That session will likely host several proposed reforms for the State Police, Fields added, from funding and constitutional protections to oversight.

Election chatter: Hunter Lundy, a personal injury attorney in Lake Charles, has been seeking advice about possibly running for governor in 2023. Lundy lost to former Congressman Chris John in a runoff in 1996 in the old 7th Congressional District. Lundy was a Democrat then, although some voters assumed he was a Republican due to his conservative views. If he jumps into the 2023 race, some think Lundy would run as a no-party candidate.

They said it: “It’s the ultimate exercise in herding cats, but it’s the only time all of the cats care.” –Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, on redistricting, during the first hearing of the special session.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.