‘LaPolitics’: Spotlight shifts to Washington Mardi Gras

As one year gives way to another, politicos in Louisiana will increasingly turn their collective attention to Washington Mardi Gras, the multiday extravaganza slated for late next month in the Beltway. Culminating in a grand ball on Saturday, Jan. 28, the mega networking events draw a few thousand folks from the Bayou State each year to see congressional members in costumes and tights and donors cutting loose.

Congresswoman Julie Letlow of Start is the current chair and the first Republican woman selected by the Mystick Krewe of Louisianians to lead the celebration. Letlow will also be the third woman overall to hold the job since 1944, following in the footsteps of former Sen. Mary Landrieu (2002 and 2011) and late Congresswoman Lindy Boggs (1979). As king and queen, Letlow has selected Fred Heebe of River Birch fame and Virginia Grace Mills of Lincoln Parish, the granddaughter of superdonor James Davison.

This will be the 74th edition of Washington Mardi Gras and the theme is “Louisiana: The Steel Magnolia.”

Want to see some of the traditions and pageantry up close? The Capitol Park Museum in downtown Baton Rouge has a new exhibit called “Carnival in the Nation’s Capital: The Washington Mardi Gras Ball.”

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser told 225 magazine that the exhibit is meant to bring people back home closer to the Washington-based party. “Not everyone can experience Washington Mardi Gras,” Nungesser said in a 225 feature on the exhibit. “This gives people a taste of what it’s all about. Washington Mardi Gras has been around since 1944 when some homesick Louisianans decided to share a favorite holiday with their Washington colleagues. The goal was to inspire their out-of-state friends to want to visit New Orleans and experience the real carnival season.”

Learn more at www.mkofl.com.

They said it: “Look, I just can’t keep talking about this in Twitter threads and text messages. Let’s step up and put it in the ecosystem and see what happens.” –Davante Lewis of Baton Rouge, explaining why he launched a long shot bid for the Public Service Commission this year—an election he ultimately won—in The Illuminator.

