‘LaPolitics’: Scalise increases fundraising haul, national travel schedule

Florida, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Texas and Wisconsin. Plus Louisiana, of course, and Washington, D.C.

That’s a sampling from the travel schedule of U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Jefferson Parish—from the first two weeks of the month, at least. As he has done in previous terms, Scalise is recruiting new GOP candidates in competitive districts, helping fellow incumbents stand strong and raising money at each and every turn.

From 2008 to 2013, Scalise made a name for himself on the Hill as a go-getter who wore out the shoe leather to strengthen the party’s foothold in the lower chamber. By 2014, he was the GOP whip. Today, he clearly knows that making it into the party leadership isn’t the same thing as staying in the leadership. “I’ve been doing more,” Scalise told LaPolitics in an interview. “I’ve been on the road a lot.”

Scalise’s fundraising has hit a record pace, too. His leadership fund raised more than $7 million during the first quarter of the year, compared to $4 million during the opening quarter two years ago. That’s money Scalise is dedicating to turning the House redder in 2022. “We’re just five seats away and we have a lot of interest from really good candidates and a lot of donors who are concerned about this leftward shift in the White House,” Scalise says.

It’s no wonder why speculation continues to grow over Scalise eventually running for House speaker. Aside from offering campaign resources, Scalise has also weighed in on messaging for the House GOP and predicted a focus on President Joe Biden’s energy policies could be a winner for Republicans. During a House Republican retreat in Orlando last month, Scalise took the lead on a strategy to use energy issues as a means to reclaiming the majority. Scalise believes the president’s favorability ratings will fall soon due to his energy policies.

On the lighter side: Feel-good stories have been difficult to find during the ongoing regular session of the Louisiana Legislature—unless you were tracking the House Natural Resources Committee this week. That’s where Tre Bishop of Lafayette, who enters eighth grade next year, spoke on behalf of a resolution he inspired and the committee advanced. HCR70 by Rep. Malinda White, D-Bogalusa, asks Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, the Louisiana Environmental Education Commission and local government associations to promote and establish programs for the collection and recycling of campaign signs. Bishop gave the committee a thorough presentation with an excellent PowerPoint and then fielded questions. It was a noticeable change of pace that committee members seemed to enjoy. “You actually showed some of my colleagues how to present a bill,” said Rep. Buddy Mincey, R-Denham Springs. “So I’m thinking about other lessons you can give us. How are you at conducting meetings? You know anything about tax reform?”

They said it: “Do you have polio, Mr. President? I know you don’t. Thank you, science.” —U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, speaking on the floor this week while addressing the Senate’s presiding officer, on the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.