‘LaPolitics’: Q&A with consultant Michael Wong 

LaPolitics: You’re managing the Common Sense for American PAC, which in Louisiana this cycle will be supporting candidates favored by U.S. Sen. John Kennedy. What’s the overall mission or vision for the PAC?

Consultant Michael Wong of W Strategies Group: Our mission is to help elect conservatives, in Louisiana and in the U.S. Senate. Over the last few years, we’ve been very intentional in building a donor base, and we have about 300,000 donors across the country. The PAC will utilize that strength. John Kennedy remembers who was with him earlier on, and he wants to help those friends. We’ll look to make a difference where we can.

LaPolitics: The PAC is playing in the race for attorney general and in two district judge elections. Given Sen. Kennedy’s role on the Judiciary Committee, is there a special focus on this area of government and politics?

Wong: It’s definitely important to Sen. Kennedy. There’s a lot of law professor still very much in him, and he personally puts in a lot of time researching potential judge and prosecutor candidates. This cycle, there are two district judge races where he lives, and he understands how important the Attorney General’s office is for Louisiana. His involvement came pretty naturally.

LaPolitics: Will the Common Sense PAC play in races in other states as well?

Wong: Playing in U.S. Senate races will be the PAC’s primary purpose. John’s been in very high demand by his colleagues and candidates to headline fundraisers and campaign rallies across the country. We plan on raising millions to allow Sen. Kennedy to help Republicans take back the majority in 2024. We’ll be able to make significant independent expenditures in these races.

LaPolitics: The PAC, of course, is a small part of your own transition from the policy side of the Kennedy team to launching your own firm. Tell us about that new venture, and maybe share how your work in public service is informing your career in the private sector.

Wong: I opened W Strategies Group after being a staffer for 17 years in Washington, D.C., and Baton Rouge. I was lucky enough to learn under really great Louisiana political leaders in Sen. John Kennedy, Rep. Steve Scalise and Sen. David Vitter. I was able to be a part of the decision-making and strategies on both the policy and campaign side and feel that I’ve got a good perspective of what is effective. Elected officials and their staff get a lot of requests on every topic under the sun. How effectively you communicate your point may define success or failure. I love political campaign work, so my focus will be on that and some government affairs and issue advocacy work. I believe winning public opinion or a policy debate is similar to campaign work, just a little different than the ballot box.

LaPolitics: What policy or campaign trends are you watching closely this fall?

Wong: I’ll be watching how Republican campaigns handle early voting. It’s been trending up for years, but 2022 was the first cycle after Covid, so we didn’t really know what to expect. We were almost obsessively focused on early voting during Kennedy’s re-election campaign last year. I believe last year was the first year Republicans outperformed Democrats in Louisiana early voting. The RNC and Republican campaigns across the country are really emphasizing its importance now. There’s an increasingly large number of voters to be had during that week, and I’ll be watching how Republican campaigns court persuadable voters and work to turn out their base that week. It can absolutely be a difference between winning, especially in a lot of these interparty races.

