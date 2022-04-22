‘LaPolitics’: More personalities eye lieutenant governor’s race

Only a few weeks have passed since we last checked in on the developing race for the state’s No. 2 elected position (see “Lieutenant governor’s race also developing”) and already there are new personalities to add to the mix. Jefferson Parish Council member Jennifer Van Vrancken, a former television reporter, tells LaPolitics she is seriously considering the race for lieutenant governor and will make a final decision “in the next few months.” Van Vrancken, a Republican and Tulane Law School grad, adds, “I want to take some time to consider this and get feedback from people. For me, it’s about doing something I enjoy and something that I can contribute to in the future.” In Jefferson Parish, Van Vrancken’s parents are known for owning an established reception business, which offered her an introduction to the hospitality industry. As parish administrator and a council member, she created the parish’s film permit and was involved in the management of public parks. Also eyeing the race is Gary Rispone of Baton Rouge, the co-host and owner of Paradise Louisiana, a popular hunting and fishing television show. Rispone is also the brother of businessman Eddie Rispone, who ran for governor in the last cycle. “It’s something I’m thinking about,” says Rispone, who has no party affiliation. As reported last month in Business Report, Speaker Clay Schexnayder and former state Sen. Elbert Guillory of Opelousas are also expected to qualify for the race. Grand Isle Mayor David Camardelle, meanwhile, says he is being encouraged to think about the race.

—Should an elected official who retires or resigns from office be able to run in the special election that was prompted by their own making? That’s the question Sen. Mike Fesi of Terrebonne Parish (Senate Bill 441) and Rep. Joe Orgeron of Lafourche Parish (House Bill 947) hope to answer with new bills they filed this month. Orgeron says he has been looking for a precedent but hasn’t been able to find one. “Despite the long, storied history of Louisiana politics, I can’t believe this hasn’t happened before, at least not in modern history,” the representative says. The bills were filed in response to former Lockport Mayor Ed Reinhardt campaigning for the seat he resigned from in November due to sexual harassment allegations. “I’m seeing his campaign signs around and I’m thinking, ‘What the heck, bro? What’s with the signs?’” Orgeron says. As the bills move through the legislative process, one thing to watch for is whether lawmakers attempt to carve out exceptions to the proposed law.

They said it: “Anybody on health and welfare knows we get doctors to come up here and testify all the time for stuff that I wouldn’t let my dog touch.” –Rep. Robby Carter, D-Greensburg, during a debate over an anti-vaccination bill.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.