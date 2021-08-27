‘LaPolitics’: Mask mandate becoming a political hot potato

Masking for schoolchildren isn’t an issue that anyone in Louisiana’s elected class wants to hold onto for too long. One exception is Gov. John Bel Edwards, who proudly owns the K-12 mandate outlined in his current emergency order. Many others, meanwhile, are worried about their fingers getting burned in this game of political hot potato. Members of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education don’t want to touch the issue, especially after a meeting on the topic was abruptly adjourned last week. Concerned parents shouted at members during that meeting and refused to wear masks. A special BESE meeting could be called to allow members the opportunity to hear from parents and to challenge the governor’s mask mandate. But as of right now, that’s not going to happen. (The board needs six votes for a special meeting.) Those who wanted to see BESE act last week have turned their collective gaze to the Legislature, which used an obscure petition process last year to attempt to overturn one of the governor’s 2020 orders. Even though a district judge ruled that lawmakers from both chambers should have signed the petition, instead of just representatives, conservatives still consider it an option. Democrats and moderate lawmakers disagree. They would rather focus on the redistricting process and passing this fall’s tax-related constitutional amendments. That’s probably why Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, is asking lawmakers to contact their BESE members to encourage them to hold a special meeting. For now, the mask mandate is in place. But the fight, obviously, is not over, especially with new vaccine-related rules being announced this week, like those for Tiger Stadium.

On Amazon: U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy has joined his colleagues in requesting information about Amazon’s data collection practices involving biometrics, in a letter to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy. The senators expressed concerns about the company’s use of data gathered by Amazon One, the company’s palm-print recognition and payment system. The letter follows reports of Amazon offering credits to consumers to share their biometric data with Amazon One. Amazon has also announced that it is planning to expand the program, including potentially selling Amazon One technology to third-party stores. “Amazon’s expansion of biometric data collection through Amazon One raises serious questions about Amazon’s plans for this data and its respect for user privacy, including about how Amazon may use the data for advertising and tracking purposes,” the senators wrote.

They said it: “They wanted it like an ax wants a turkey. They wanted it like Ben wants J-Lo.”—U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, explaining how badly Democrats want to pass the federal infrastructure package, on Fox News.

