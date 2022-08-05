‘LaPolitics’: Local-level officials create nonprofit to secure federal dollars

For the first time in the long history of both organizations, the Louisiana Municipal Association and the Police Jury Association of Louisiana have teamed up to create a nonprofit that will help local officials secure federal dollars in more strategic and holistic ways. The new nonprofit is called the Louisiana Infrastructure and Technical Assistance Corporation. Over the next month or so, the folks over at LMA and PJAL will begin searching for an executive director and interviewing grant writers and consultants. The goal is to help mayors and parish heads—mostly in rural areas—pull down federal dollars for water, sewer, road, broadband and other infrastructure projects. LMA Executive Director John Gallagher says his members were eager to hear more about the nonprofit last week as they gathered for the association’s annual conference in Lafayette. Gallagher says the money, about $25 million, to underwrite the nonprofit will come from the state and that about $20 million will be dedicated to matching funds. “We’re working with Joint Budget on that appropriation,” he adds. Regional projects that allow local officials to partner up will be on the agenda, says PJAL Executive Director Guy Cormier, who modeled the nonprofit after a similar outfit in Alabama. “This will let some officials look at big picture infrastructure and other opportunities that they might not be able to do alone,” Cormier says.

Batter up: House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Jefferson Parish was the only Louisiana delegation member to play in this year’s Congressional Baseball Game. The Republicans defeated the Democrats 10-0, and Scalise had a lead-off walk in the first inning that was credited with scoring the winning run. (It was the first run scored and the game ended in a shutout.) “It feels great to win. And the way everybody played—I mean, jeez, it was phenomenal,” said Scalise, adding, “But look, the real winners are charities because we raised a record-setting $1.7 million for local youth groups in DC, and it really does help a lot of these young kids.” Scalise, of course, was among those shot during a practice game in 2017, making his continued returns to the diamond all the more notable.

They said it: “I can’t let my son show me up. I got to do this.” –State Rep. Jack McFarland of Winn Parish, explaining why he felt motivated when he first learned how to noodle catfish, or catch them by hand, which is now legal in Louisiana thanks to the lawmaker’s efforts, speaking on National Public Radio.

