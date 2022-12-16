‘LaPolitics’: Legislative races will start to take shape early in new year

As we turn the corner into the new year, politicos in the Greater Baton Rouge area will begin focusing more on next fall’s legislative elections, especially those districts with open seats. That seems like the story in House District 68, where incumbent Rep. Scott McKnight of Baton Rouge is preparing to forgo a reelection bid to run for state treasurer. If that indeed happens, East Baton Rouge Metro Council member Laurie Adams White has already made a soft announcement to her donors. Attorney Dixon McMakin has also been working the district hard as an announced candidate and recently held his first fundraiser at the City Club.

Elsewhere, term limits are opening up seats all around the metro area. In the Gonzales region, the race to replace Speaker Clay Schexnayder in House District 81 is underway. Local leaders are encouraging St. James Council member Jason Amato to run, while other folks want former Ascension Parish Sheriff Jeff Wiley to get on the ballot.

In the Denham Springs area, House District 64 will need a new officeholder with Rep. Valarie Hodges ineligible to run again. Livingston Parish Council member Garry “Frog” Talbert, whose council district includes a large portion of House District 64, is making aggressive moves in this developing contest. Local influencers also say there’s a quiet, grassroots effort to recruit Gordon Atwell, pastor of Impact Church, into the fold. Plenty of official announcements and final decisions are certainly around the corner.

They said it: “It was a waste of their time. It was a waste of our time.” –U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, on CNN, referring to secretaries in the Biden administration lobbying for a spending bill during a briefing on the war in Ukraine.

