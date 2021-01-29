‘LaPolitics’: Lawmakers prefile bills ahead of regular session

As of this morning, three House bills have been prefiled for the regular session including a proposal from Rep. Mary DuBuisson, R-Slidell, regarding the illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, and a pair of bills from Rep. Neil Riser, R-Columbia, relating to sales tax holidays. Of course, many more proposals are coming ahead of the session’s start on April 12. For example, House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, told Daily Report in a recent interview that he intends to file a legislative package to pave the way for a centralized sales tax collection system. In his own interview last week, Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, said he has a couple of bills he’ll introduce as well. “Sports wagering was passed by the referendum and there are a lot of moving parts on that issue, so I will probably be involved with that,” the Senate president said. Cortez will also once again introduce proposals to address the state’s unemployment trust fund, which has struggled under the weight of the recent economic downturn.

Special election: The qualifying period for the special election in Jefferson Parish’s House District 82 was concluded this week and there are now three candidates in the March 20 contest, meaning the runoff slated for April 24 may be needed. The only unexpected name to enter the fray is Raymond Delaney Jr. of River Ridge, the only Black Democrat who qualified. He’s a member of the Jefferson Parish Democratic Executive Committee who has criminal justice experience in government as well as public and nonprofit organizations. The two other contenders—Laurie Schlegel and Edwin Connick—have a much stronger footing in the district as registered Republicans. Schlegel is a mental health counselor who’s married to 24th Judicial District Judge Scott Schlegal and Connick is a medical equipment sales representative who is the cousin of Sen. Pat Connick. With such a quick turnaround, it’s not surprising to see the candidates already raising money. Connick, in fact, has a “Drive-Thru Tailgating” event scheduled for Feb. 7 in Metairie at Nor-Joe’s to sell platters of food to “take home to watch the Super Bowl.” The district has a white registration of 84% (8% Black and 6% other) and a GOP registration of 41% (30% Democratic and 28% other). Located entirely within Jefferson Parish, the district is mostly middle class with some affluent neighborhoods. It has been quite some time since the district hosted a competitive House race. Former Rep. Charles Henry, who is now in government relations with Adams and Reese, won the 2019 primary with 71% of the vote. His brother, Sen. Cameron Henry, held the seat the previous three terms, running unopposed in 2015 and 2011.

They said it: “There are those who do not want (Donald Trump) to dominate the Republican Party and then there are those who do not want him to continue to dominate the party but won’t say it publicly.”—Political analyst Ron Faucheux, on WWL-TV.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.