‘LaPolitics’: Latest storylines from the governor’s race

After moving swiftly last year to secure the early support of the Louisiana Republican Party, Attorney General Jeff Landry is preparing to leave soon for Mar-A-Lago in Florida to finalize another endorsement from former President Donald Trump. Landry has spent the past week attending association forums with the other GOP contenders for governor, including state Sen. Sharon Hewitt, state Rep. Richard Nelson and Treasurer John Schroder. Independent attorney Hunter Lundy was not invited to this week’s forums but is slated to participate in similar upcoming gatherings.

On the Democratic side of things, Transportation Secretary Shawn Wilson will officially retire from his administration job Saturday and is expected to announce his gubernatorial bid soon after. East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore, meanwhile, is not going to run for governor. “I love the office I hold,” he said in a statement this week.

The only big question mark remaining belongs to Congressman Garret Graves, who isn’t showing his hand yet in the governor’s race. As this melodrama plays out, Graves actually met privately with Attorney General Jeff Landry last weekend, at the attorney general’s request. You may remember Landry previously met with another politico, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, to “mend fences.” According to the congressman’s camp, Graves “mainly wanted to be very transparent about a few issues and establish clarity between them. Both would agree it was a positive meeting.”

They said it: “I paid a plumber more yesterday than an attorney, to fix my toilet.” –Attorney General Jeff Landry, discussing trades and job training, during the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry’s gubernatorial forum and annual meeting this week.

