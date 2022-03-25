‘LaPolitics’: Judicial nomination chatter emerges from DC

DeCuir for the court? The vice president for legal affairs and general counsel for LSU, Winston DeCuir Jr., could pick up a job promotion in the coming months. Sources tell LaPolitics that DeCuir is currently being vetted by the White House as a nominee to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

AFL-CIO assembles: The Louisiana chapter of the AFL-CIO hosted its annual convention this week. Members of the union saw and heard from two potential 2023 statewide candidates: Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, who’s considering the governor’s race, and District Attorney John Belton, who may run for attorney general. But next year’s convention will be the big one. Who will get endorsed for statewide office? Some surprises may be in store. State President Louis Reine told LaPolitics last summer about the possibility of more Republicans getting nods from the Democratic-leaning union in 2023. “Members aren’t beholden to a political party,” Reine said, “members will vote for the best candidate based on their support of working Louisiana families.”

Try again next week: Members of the House Ways and Means Committee are expected to vote next week on a constitutional amendment that would give lawmakers the opportunity—in the future—to centralize Louisiana’s sales tax collection system. Speaker Clay Schexnayder passed legislation last year to place that authority in the state constitution, but the amendment was rejected by voters. Now he’s back with House Bill 681 to try one more time. The bill was actually slated for a vote earlier this week, but Schexnayder voluntarily deferred the proposed amendment after local government officials asked him to pump the breaks. He described it as a “failure of communication.”

They said it: “With the way the committee is stacked now, we couldn’t get a toothpick passed.” –Checo Yancy, policy director of Voice Of The Experienced, talking about the House Criminal Justice Committee, in Louisiana Illuminator.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.