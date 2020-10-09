‘LaPolitics’: Judicial contests drawing money from business lobby

The political action committees of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry have taken stances on more than two dozen judicial races on the November ballot and are spending money on many of those contests. This strategic outreach represents the most aggressive campaign to elect judges undertaken by LABI since its inception in 1976, according to President and CEO Stephen Waguespack.

PAC contributions will vary based on the competitiveness of each particular race, but some of the LABI-backed district judge candidates will receive up to $10,000 in contributions. That figure will likely double in the 4th Supreme Court District, where the campaign of Jay McCallum may see an infusion of as much as $20,000. Many LABI members view McCallum’s race as the most important judicial seat up for grabs this cycle.

Those getting the nod from LABI’s PACs include:

Supreme Court, 4th Supreme Court District: Jay McCallum

Supreme Court, 7th Supreme Court District: Piper Griffin and Terri Love

1st Circuit, 2nd District, SubDistrict 1, Division A: Christopher Hester

2nd Circuit, 3rd District, Election Section 2C: Jeanette Garrett

5th Circuit, 2nd District, Division A: Jude G. Gravois

1st Judicial District Court, Election Section 2, Division C: Christopher T. Victory

1st Judicial District Court, Election Section 2, Division I: Craig Marcotte

2nd Judicial District Court, Division A: Darrell Avery

2nd Judicial District Court, Division B: Rick Warren

4th Judicial District Court, Election Section 2, Division B: ‘Tommy’ Hayes IV

4th Judicial District Court, Election Section 2, Division E: Angie Deal Sturdivant and Walter M. ‘Walt’ Caldwell IV

14th Judicial District Court, Election Section 1, Division H: Kendrick J. Guidry

14th Judicial District Court, Election Section 2, Division G: G. Michael Canaday

15th Judicial District Court, Election Section 3, Division K: Kay Karre Gautreaux

15th Judicial District Court, Election Section 5, Division C: Ricky LaFleur

16th Judicial District Court, Election Section 1, Division H: Roger P. Hamilton Jr.

16th Judicial District Court, Election Section 2, Division F: Anthony ‘Tony’ Saleme, Keith E. Thibodeaux and Natalie Broussard

19th Judicial District Court, Election Section 1, Division K: Quintillis K. Lawrence

19th Judicial District Court, Election Section 2, Division G: Richard Anderson

19th Judicial District Court, Election Section 2, Division M: Tiffany Foxworth

21st Judicial District Court, Division F: William Scott Dykes

22nd Judicial District Court, Division J: Ellen M. Creel

23rd Judicial District Court, Election Section 2, Division B: Aaron Chaisson Jr.

24th Judicial District Court, Election Section 2, Division B: ‘Chris’ Cox and ‘Pat’ Rooney

27th Judicial District Court, Election Section 1, Division C: LaDonte A. Murphy and Ledricka Johnson-Thierry

33rd Judicial District Court, Division A: Judi Abrusley

34th Judicial District Court, Division A: William M. ‘Billy’ McGoey

34th Judicial District Court, Division E: Justin Stephens

They said it: “I appreciate it by the way. I’m not complaining.”—Appropriations Chairman Zee Zeringue, R-Houma, after repeatedly and incorrectly being called “Mr. Speaker” during a committee meeting this week.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.