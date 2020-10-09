‘LaPolitics’: Judicial contests drawing money from business lobby
The political action committees of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry have taken stances on more than two dozen judicial races on the November ballot and are spending money on many of those contests. This strategic outreach represents the most aggressive campaign to elect judges undertaken by LABI since its inception in 1976, according to President and CEO Stephen Waguespack.
PAC contributions will vary based on the competitiveness of each particular race, but some of the LABI-backed district judge candidates will receive up to $10,000 in contributions. That figure will likely double in the 4th Supreme Court District, where the campaign of Jay McCallum may see an infusion of as much as $20,000. Many LABI members view McCallum’s race as the most important judicial seat up for grabs this cycle.
Those getting the nod from LABI’s PACs include:
- Supreme Court, 4th Supreme Court District: Jay McCallum
- Supreme Court, 7th Supreme Court District: Piper Griffin and Terri Love
- 1st Circuit, 2nd District, SubDistrict 1, Division A: Christopher Hester
- 2nd Circuit, 3rd District, Election Section 2C: Jeanette Garrett
- 5th Circuit, 2nd District, Division A: Jude G. Gravois
- 1st Judicial District Court, Election Section 2, Division C: Christopher T. Victory
- 1st Judicial District Court, Election Section 2, Division I: Craig Marcotte
- 2nd Judicial District Court, Division A: Darrell Avery
- 2nd Judicial District Court, Division B: Rick Warren
- 4th Judicial District Court, Election Section 2, Division B: ‘Tommy’ Hayes IV
- 4th Judicial District Court, Election Section 2, Division E: Angie Deal Sturdivant and Walter M. ‘Walt’ Caldwell IV
- 14th Judicial District Court, Election Section 1, Division H: Kendrick J. Guidry
- 14th Judicial District Court, Election Section 2, Division G: G. Michael Canaday
- 15th Judicial District Court, Election Section 3, Division K: Kay Karre Gautreaux
- 15th Judicial District Court, Election Section 5, Division C: Ricky LaFleur
- 16th Judicial District Court, Election Section 1, Division H: Roger P. Hamilton Jr.
- 16th Judicial District Court, Election Section 2, Division F: Anthony ‘Tony’ Saleme, Keith E. Thibodeaux and Natalie Broussard
- 19th Judicial District Court, Election Section 1, Division K: Quintillis K. Lawrence
- 19th Judicial District Court, Election Section 2, Division G: Richard Anderson
- 19th Judicial District Court, Election Section 2, Division M: Tiffany Foxworth
- 21st Judicial District Court, Division F: William Scott Dykes
- 22nd Judicial District Court, Division J: Ellen M. Creel
- 23rd Judicial District Court, Election Section 2, Division B: Aaron Chaisson Jr.
- 24th Judicial District Court, Election Section 2, Division B: ‘Chris’ Cox and ‘Pat’ Rooney
- 27th Judicial District Court, Election Section 1, Division C: LaDonte A. Murphy and Ledricka Johnson-Thierry
- 33rd Judicial District Court, Division A: Judi Abrusley
- 34th Judicial District Court, Division A: William M. ‘Billy’ McGoey
- 34th Judicial District Court, Division E: Justin Stephens
They said it: “I appreciate it by the way. I’m not complaining.”—Appropriations Chairman Zee Zeringue, R-Houma, after repeatedly and incorrectly being called “Mr. Speaker” during a committee meeting this week.
