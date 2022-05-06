‘LaPolitics’: Incumbent mayors rejected by voters across state

Nearly every incumbent mayor on the ballot last weekend (five out of six) lost their jobs. Voters fired mayors in Bunkie, Mansfield, Natchez, St. Martinville and Winnsboro. Tallulah Mayor Charles Finlayson was the exception this election cycle and was the only incumbent mayor on the April runoff ballot who won another term.

In a related storyline, six women made it to last weekend’s mayoral runoffs and three won, including Bunkie Mayor-elect Brenda Sampson, Winnsboro Mayor-elect Alice Wallace and Natchez Mayor-elect Patsy Ward Hoover.

The election of Sampson in Bunkie was notable for other reasons as well. Not only did she beat incumbent Mayor Bruce Coulon 58%-42%, but she will also become the city’s first black mayor.

Rapides Parish, meanwhile, hosted the state’s only open race for mayor last weekend, in Pineville. That’s where Rich Dupree bested fellow Republican James Rachal by just five votes

Due to the low turnout for our latest runoffs, tight margins could be found all around the state last weekend. A municipal race in Winnsboro, for example, was won by 12 votes. Another in Tallulah was decided by 19 votes. Yet another in Natchitoches, just 23 votes.

Baton Rouge, of course, saw the closest race of the cycle, in the 19th Judicial District Court. That’s where former federal prosecutor Brad Myers finished just two votes ahead of ex-LSU baseball player Jordan Faircloth. A hand recount was held Thursday morning and Myers maintained his lead. If there are no further challenges or ballot inspections, Myers would replace Judge William Morvant. Turnout was just 9% for that Baton Rouge-based contest.

2023 Update: Quite a few Democrats are urging New Orleans Councilwoman Helena Moreno to run for governor next year. The former journalist and state representative, however, sounds like she’s more interested in focusing on matters closer to home. In an interview last week with LaPolitics, she said, “I very much appreciate the support in this regard from Democrats across the state, but my focus is on working for the people of New Orleans. We have tremendous needs in New Orleans that must be addressed with significant oversight and accountability.”

They said it: “(My wife) looked at me and said, ‘Do something or shut up.’”—State Sen. Rogers Pope, R-Denham Springs, explaining why he finally decided to introduce legislation to reform the controversial Industrial Tax Exemption Program.

