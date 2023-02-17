‘LaPolitics’: Graves’ influence growing in Congress

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has taken to comparing his job as leader of the nation’s lower chamber to that of a mafia don. He claims there are so many factions in the House that he will have to meet often with the heads of the “five families.”

According to coverage from CNN, however, McCarthy isn’t taking on that task personally. Instead, he’s leaving it to the distinguished gentleman from Baton Rouge. When the so-called five families met last week, they discussed the debt limit and a number of other issues.

“McCarthy didn’t attend the session but enlisted a close confidant, Louisiana Rep. Garret Graves, to lead the discussions, with top committee chairmen and other members of leadership also participating,” CNN reports. “Talks are expected to pick up when the House returns from a two-week recess after the Presidents Day holiday.”

This kind of profile in Washington is certainly fueling speculation that Graves will stay put in his current role rather than run for governor, which he has been rather quiet about lately.

They said it: “I have never had anyone in Louisiana tell me there is a problem with how our libraries work.” –Gov. John Bel Edwards, on legislation related to certain reading material in public libraries, on his monthly radio show.

