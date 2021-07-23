‘LaPolitics’: Four sessions over next 12 months a possibility

Over the next 12 months it’s possible that the House and Senate could convene as many as four more legislative sessions.

Up first is a potential fall special session to appropriate any infrastructure spending that might be handed down by Congress in the coming weeks. That has been a possibility for a while, but the scope of the hypothetical call is expanding in the wake of the recent veto session. Several lawmakers say there are ongoing conversations about adding to the fall special session—should it be called by the Legislature. Drawing the most attention are issues that failed during the recent veto session, like concealed carry and participation levels for transgender athletes. “Maybe even critical race theory,” said Rep. Raymond Crews.

For now, the possibility of a fall special session sounds like a long shot, based on the progress being made in Congress on the infrastructure package. “I think it seems unlikely,” said Speaker pro tem Tanner Magee, “but not impossible.”

Then there’s the February special session on redistricting. Much has been made this week of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ ability to protect his vetoes, and what that means for reapportionment. Some suggest Edwards should have a better seat at the table with lawmakers when the process starts, especially since he has veto authority over the maps. House and Governmental Affairs Chairman John Stefanski said the recent veto session has little bearing on the governor’s influence over the process. “Every vote is different,” he said. “Every issue is different. Every session is different.”

As for something that’s actually scheduled and ready to go, the next regular session convenes March 14. Republicans, including Speaker Clay Schexnayder, have already targeted this session as the most likely vessel for the issues vetoed this year and, probably, legislation related to critical race theory.

So how do we reach the possibility of a fourth legislative session? Schexnayder says that moving forward veto sessions should be the “norm.” If a majority of lawmakers agree with him, the next gathering is on deck for 2022, in roughly 12 months.

They said it: “Very, very light on threats; not so light on promises.” —Gov. John Bel Edwards, describing his approach to legislative affairs during the veto override session, at a news conference this week.

