‘LaPolitics’: Cassidy has a key incentive to remain in Senate

With so much speculation surrounding the possibility of U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy running for governor, politicos and pundits alike may have missed the fact that the Baton Rouge Republican has managed to carve out some interesting possibilities in Washington as well. Given a few twists and turns, the next Congress may find Cassidy as the top Republican on the Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions. There will soon be only two Republicans ahead of Cassidy in terms of seniority on the health committee—Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul and Maine Sen. Susan Collins. However, Paul may choose to use his seniority on the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, and Collins is poised to advance on the Appropriations Committee. If everything happens that way, Cassidy could be in the position to lead the health committee as ranking member or chair. As for our junior senator, if the Republicans take the Senate, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy is expected to get the gavel on the Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development.

—The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has approved the state Health Department’s revised hospital payment plan. For Louisiana’s biggest hospitals, this plan will generate hundreds of millions of dollars in additional payments, but there are still a few more steps to go, including contract amendments. The Legislature’s Joint Budget Committee will also vote this month to grant the budget authority to direct the payments. “I’m sure there will be plenty of questions,” says Appropriations Chair Zee Zeringue, R-Houma.

—We’re just half a week away from Attorney General Jeff Landry’s annual alligator hunt, which usually proves to be a successful fundraiser for his Louisiana First Fund. The multiday event in southwest Louisiana usually draws a nice crowd from Washington, too, including Donald Trump Jr., who’s expected to return this year. As for entertainment, Landry has a couple members from the band Rascal Flatts playing on one of the nights.

They said it: “I guess it’s something we have to discuss.” –New Orleans Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montano, when asked if Mayor LaToya Cantrell would reimburse the city for $30,000 in air travel upgrades, on WWL-TV.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.