‘LaPolitics’: Filling Cedric Richmond’s seat not the only special election on tap

The Louisiana Legislature isn’t going to let Congress have all of the fun. A special election will need to be called next month to replace outgoing U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, who is going to work for President-elect Joe Biden, but that won’t be the only unexpected race on a 2021 ballot.

State House Speaker Clay Schexnayder has already scheduled a special election in House District 35, in the Calcasieu Parish region, for Feb. 6 and the runoff for March 20. That will give the new member less than a month to prepare for the 2021 regular session, which convenes April 12.

Stephen Dwight resigned from his House seat after winning election as Calcasieu Parish district attorney and potential replacements have quickly surfaced.

Out front was former GOP Rep. Brett Geymann, who became a candidate before the dust ever settled. Joining him could be personal injury attorney Somer Brown and, perhaps, former Police Juror Hal McMillin.

Of the two, Brown, who was a registered independent heading into this election cycle, appears more motivated to get on the ballot, according to subscribers from the area. Geymann is in a good position to lock down the support of the business lobby, while Brown could make a strong appeal to the regional trial bar.

Geymann, for his part, isn’t waiting around. He has a fundraiser on the books at the Standard Oil House in Baton Rouge on Jan. 11.

Democrat Rob Anderson, who recently made an unsuccessful bid in the 3rd Congressional District, appears to be thinking about the contest as well.

Qualifying is set to begin on the Epiphany, or the start of Mardi Gras, on Jan. 6, so the candidates will have to make up their minds soon.

The House district is nearly all white and includes a mix of suburban and rural communities. Calcasieu Parish makes up about 84% of the district, with Beauregard accounting for the other 16%.

Whip team: House GOP Whip Steve Scalise announced today that Bill Hughes, his longtime policy director, will retire in the new year, with Marty Reiser, the current deputy policy director, assuming the role.

They said it: “Not all information on the internet is accurate.”—Gov. John Bel Edwards, during his Thursday press conference.

