Jim Donelon won’t seek reelection; nine insurers apply for incentive program 

Longtime Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon, who was tasked with finding solutions to lower property insurance costs that have been plaguing the state, announced today that he will not seek reelection in October.

Donelon, a Republican, has been thrust into the spotlight amid the state’s ongoing property insurance crisis, which was exacerbated by devastating hurricanes in 2020 and 2021.

Donelon’s surprise announcement comes a month after lawmakers allocated $45 million to an incentive program designed to entice more insurers to Louisiana. Over the past few years, a dozen homeowners insurance companies fled the state and another dozen went insolvent following hurricanes Delta, Laura, Zeta and Ida. The storms’ destruction generated a combined 800,000 insurance claims totaling $22 billion.

As a result, thousands of residents have been forced to turn to Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corporation—the state-run insurer, which is the most expensive option. Currently the corporation has 120,000 residential policies—compared to 41,000 policies in 2021—and the average annual property insurance premium has soared to $4,400.

Under the state’s incentive program, qualified companies will be awarded grants between $2 million and $10 million. In return, those insurers must provide 100% matching funds for the grant. In addition, the new premiums that are required to be written by each company are at least two times that total amount.

Donelon announced Tuesday that nine companies have applied to the program. In total, the companies are asking for $61 million in grants to do business. Donelon says that if all companies are approved, they would receive lesser amounts than requested in order to match the current $45 million available, unless lawmakers add funding to the program. Read more.