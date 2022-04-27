ITEP constitutional amendment scheduled for Senate vote today

The Louisiana Senate today will take up a proposal to put on the ballot a constitutional amendment that would require local approval and job creation or retention when granting property tax exemptions for manufacturing projects.

Senate Bill 151 by Sen. Rogers Pope, R-Denham Springs, is based on Gov. John Bel Edwards’ executive order regarding the Industrial Tax Exemption Program. Edwards gave local authorities input into whether the local tax breaks should be approved for the first time in the program’s history, but the next governor could reverse his decision, so proponents of the policy want it to be enshrined in the state constitution.

The proposal faces long odds, as it would need the approval of at least two-thirds of the members of both the Senate and the House of Representatives, plus a majority of voters in an election this fall. The bill pits local officials against business interests.

Local leaders say they should have the ability to approve or deny the local tax breaks, since they answer directly to local taxpayers. The vast majority of ITEP requests have been approved, which they say shows the system remains business friendly.

But the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry says that while local input is important, the current system is too convoluted and creates too much uncertainty for applicants who are considering investing in the state. Louisiana likely loses potential projects that the public never hears about, LABI head Stephen Waguespack says.

The Senate is scheduled to convene at 3 p.m. today.