House committee votes to let industries do self-audits, keep records secret for 2 years  

The House and Governmental Affairs Committee advanced several bills this week that would weaken transparency by making various government records secret and hidden from the public for years. HB72, sponsored by Rep. Jean-Paul Coussan, R-Lafayette, would allow industries to conduct self-audits for environmental accidents and would make those self-audit records secret for two years, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

The bill had already been approved by the House Committee on Natural Resources and Environment. The Governmental Affairs Committee held a separate hearing to consider its effect on Louisiana’s public records law. The committee approved several such bills this week, including one that, according to testimony, “would absolutely destroy” the public’s ability to litigate for access to government records.

During an April 22 meeting of the natural resources committee, Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality Secretary Chuck Carr Brown said HB72 would not stop the department from conducting regular inspections at industrial facilities. “It gives us more information, and it actually improves environmental quality,” he said.

Celena Cage, a DEQ administrator, spoke on behalf of the department Tuesday. Echoing Brown’s point, she said she expects the bill would encourage industries to be better stewards of the environment and also would relieve the DEQ’s strained audit and inspection resources. Read the full story.