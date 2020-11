We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.

Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

U.S. Reps. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, and Cedric Richmond, D-New Orleans, are the latest members of the Louisiana congressional delegation to push for efforts to help victims of the Stanford Group Ponzi scheme recoup some of the more than $7 billion they lost more than a decade ago.