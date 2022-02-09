Governor’s lawyers, investigators in Greene’s death messaged often 

Members of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ staff were in communication with people involved in the investigation into the death of Ronald Greene in May 2019, according to a WBRZ-TV report.

Text messages from last fall that were obtained through a public records request showed Edwards’ lawyers, state and federal prosecutors messaged often as the case was scrutinized amid media reports of a State Police cover-up.

In one exchange between former U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook and Matthew Block, the governor’s executive counsel, Van Hook writes, “Senator Katrina Jackson keeps calling and I want to get some clarification about what you told her before I call her back.”

