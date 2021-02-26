Gov. John Bel Edwards’ budget plan includes pay raises for teachers

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ multibillion-dollar spending plan for next year was released to lawmakers this morning.

The Democratic governor gave a glimpse Thursday of his recommendations for the financial year that begins July 1. He said the plan won’t include cuts, despite the coronavirus pandemic, and will propose small pay raises for teachers and new dollars for public colleges.

The full details of the proposal were unveiled to the joint House and Senate budget committee by Edwards’ chief budget adviser, Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne.

The budget proposal appears far rosier than expected, as tax collections have taken a hit from the pandemic. Edwards says the state is using continuing federal coronavirus aid, particularly enhanced federal payments to cover Medicaid expenses, to piece together the plan. See the full story.