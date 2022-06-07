Gov. Edwards calls special session to redraw congressional maps 

Gov. John Bel Edwards today called a special session of Louisiana’s Legislature to redraw Louisiana’s congressional district maps to include two majority Black districts, as required by yesterday’s ruling of the U.S. Court for the Middle District of Louisiana.

The special session will begin June 15, and must adjourn by 6 p.m. June 20. Edwards was scheduled to testify June 16 before a special House committee investigating the death of Black motorist Ronald Greene, but that appearance may now be rescheduled.

“The Middle District’s ruling yesterday that the Congressional maps drawn by Louisiana’s Legislature earlier this year violate Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act is correct and completely unsurprising, which is why I vetoed these maps originally. It is imperative that the Louisiana Legislature come to Baton Rouge to redraw these maps quickly and fairly, in compliance with the judge’s order and before the fall elections,” Gov. Edwards says in his statement.